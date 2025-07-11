Snackcident – Episode 5

Contests
Carl Craft

In this episode of Snackcident we try Lemonade flavored chips from Utz, we pit sour cream & onion chips from Ruffles and Herr's against each other in the Snack Spotlight, and it's back to Thailand to try The Big Roll on the Snack Trip.

Snackcident
Carl CraftEditor
When Carl is not working at the greatest rock radio station known to mankind; a station known around the globe; a station that has the best music, co-workers, advertisers and most importantly THE BEST F'N LISTENERS you may find me doing any one of the following: Riding or making mountain bike trails. playing with his kids. playing sand volleyball on 5th Ave, cooking amazing food, including on his sweet smoker grill, going to concerts, swimming in the ocean, going to amusement parks with his kids, and other stuff that rocks!
