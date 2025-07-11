Couple Arrested for DUIs After Having Sex While Driving a Stolen RV

In a truly wild story out of West Virginia, a couple has been arrested for DUI — and that’s just the beginning. The pair was allegedly having sex while driving a stolen RV when they got caught last Wednesday in Bluefield, near the Virginia border.

According to reports, a cop first spotted 48-year-old Matthew McDonnell behind the wheel with 35-year-old Shannon Bryant straddling him. Both were completely naked.

When the officer pulled them over about a half-mile down the road, Shannon was now in the driver’s seat. Witnesses even shouted to police that they saw the two switching places. It gets even crazier: both admitted they were having sex when the cop first saw them. Matthew confessed he was originally driving and knew Shannon wasn’t sober.

After searching the stolen RV, officers found weed, drug paraphernalia, and a bag of "white powdery substance" (you can guess what that was).

Both were charged with drug possession, the stolen RV, and indecent exposure. Shannon failed a sobriety test and was hit with a DUI. Matthew also got a DUI for allowing an impaired person to drive. On top of that, he had multiple outstanding warrants and was slapped with a reckless driving charge since he was driving during their, let’s say, "extracurricular activities."

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I mean it is crazy, but there is also beyond crazy, and this story is right up there. How many laws can you break in one day? These two just answered that question and will have a lot to answer for it. I hope the judge throws the book at them and they get some help after this stunt.