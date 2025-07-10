Next iPhone Update Warns You If You’re Having Phone Sex?

Here we go...

The next iPhone update might warn you if you're having phone sex. Yep, you read that right.

Once upon a time, the biggest fear was your phone eavesdropping on your conversations about pizza toppings or our existential crisis...crisises?. Now? Forget it! Your phone might be keeping an eye on your clothes, or lack thereof.

According to rumors and reports, Apple's upcoming iOS 26 update will introduce a new "feature" that detects if you're getting frisky on FaceTime. The idea is that the system will pause your camera if it senses something spicy going on. A polite (and slightly judgmental) warning screen will then pop up, reading: "You may be showing something sensitive. If you feel uncomfortable, you should end the call." Your options? "Resume audio and video" or "End call."

Naturally, the internet has thoughts. Some folks are more than a little creeped out by the idea of Apple playing digital chaperone — and knowing exactly when they’re "being bad." For now, Apple is keeping quiet, so it’s all still in rumor territory.

iOS 26 is expected to drop in September. Whether it'll be watching you in the sheets as well as the streets remains to be seen.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

This is why I have a Samsung phone! In all honesty, if this rumor is true, I hope there is a way to turn this feature on and off. It is pretty scary knowing that your phone can pick up things like that.

My other question is, will this new iOs 26 pick up naughty sex text also? If you do get one of the new iPhones in September, please be careful if you and your partner are into that kind of thing. I would not want some stranger watching me get naked and talking dirty with the person I'm with. This could be scary....