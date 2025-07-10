Exodus Guitarist Says His Band Tops Thrash Metal’s Big Four

Exodus guitarist Gary Holt throws down the gauntlet, claiming his group stands above metal titans Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax. "We're better than all of them! And I'm sorry, sounds like an ego [thing], but listen to any of our records, we'll crush them all," he said, according to Ultimate Guitar. He also added that rankings aren't as important to the band as its identity and music, saying, "I've never, like, worried about any of that stuff. Big Four, Big Five, Big Ten..."

Exodus started in 1979. By 1981, they were shaking stages, before Metallica had even picked up their picks. Holt highlighted the band's prolific songwriting process. He said he wants to complete more songs soon to avoid delays on upcoming projects. Holt praised Metallica's 1986 album, as well. "Master of Puppets, to me, is the greatest metal album ever made," He also gave props to the And Justice for All album.

The band marches to their own beat. "We don't care if anyone likes it at all, and if we're lucky, other people do like it. But we write every album for ourselves. We don't think about anyone else." Holt said, according to Ultimate Guitar.

Their next album will be released as two separate records, and 18 tracks wait in the wings. Holt hinted that the new album will feature a mix of fast, heavy, slow, and even evil moments, with some surprises on the way.