GCW Brings WWE ID Showcase to SummerSlam Weekend Events

On August 1, Game Changer Wrestling will stage a WWE ID Showcase at the Williams Center in East Rutherford. Wrestling fans can watch the action unfold live on TrillerTV as part of the SummerSlam festivities.

A mix of 13 skilled competitors will step into the ring. Timothy Thatcher brings his hard-hitting style, while Kylie Rae and Marcus Mathers add their unique flair to the card. Zara Zakher, The Vanity Project, and the high-flying Jack Cartwheel fill out the main spots.

The action starts at 4 p.m. sharp. Cappucino Jones squares off against Ice Williams. Aaron Rourke tests his skills against It's Gal. Jordan Oasis and Aaron Roberts complete the stacked lineup.

Never before has a WWE ID Showcase run alongside a major WWE weekend. The Williams Center sits minutes from MetLife Stadium, the site of SummerSlam 2025.

Tickets are available at GCW's website—tickets sold fast after the company's social media blast.

Want to watch from home? TrillerTV will stream every match, every moment, to screens across the globe.

This showcase fits into GCW's wider Summersmash Weekend plans. They're packing the schedule with shows near WWE's big summer event.

East Rutherford welcomes its first major indie wrestling show of 2025. The spot puts fresh talent center stage in front of a hot crowd.