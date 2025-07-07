YMCA of Greater Monmouth County Changes Name to ‘YMCA of the Jersey Shore’

A big change is coming to a beloved community fixture. The YMCA of Greater Monmouth County will now go by YMCA of the Jersey Shore - a switch that got the green light from YMCA of the USA to better match the areas it now serves.

"Our new name reflects the true reach of our Y's mission impact throughout Middlesex, Monmouth, and Ocean counties," said Laurie Goganzer, President and CEO, to Patch.com.

Nothing will change in day-to-day operations for the 42,000 members. While local branch names stay put for staff and volunteers, you'll see the new name on all official paperwork.

Starting small in Red Bank 150 years ago, the Y has grown into a key player in the region. A big step forward happened in 2019 when two nearby branches joined forces to form the Greater Monmouth County organization.

The Y now offers important mental health services in many schools throughout Toms River, Jackson, Lakewood, and Point Pleasant. They've also opened two new counseling centers for Ocean County families.

Over in Middlesex County, the Old Bridge spot has grown its offerings. They now help veterans and run health programs for people managing ongoing health issues. Kids learn water safety in new swim programs backed by community partners.

The organization will continue running Ocean County YMCA operations, keeping up the successful partnership they started three years ago under their new name.

Michael A. Wright, who heads the board as Chief Volunteer Officer and Chair, emphasized their mission to create strong communities where everyone can succeed.