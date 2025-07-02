73 Beer Cans Found During California DUI Arrest

This guy was a total mess, just like his car, which was filled with 73 empty beer cans!

The incident took place in northern California on a Sunday when police noticed him swerving on the road. They pulled him over when he struggled to stay in one lane. Upon inspection, officers found his car packed and I mean PACKED with empty beer cans, suggesting he might have been a little more than tipsy.

They found a beer can in the cup holder and more than seventy others in the back seat. They even lined up the cans on his hood and shared a photo online -- seven of them were 25-ounce tallboys!

After administering a breathalyzer test, they found he was over three times the legal limit. He was arrested for drunk driving and driving with a suspended license, which was suspended due to a recent DUI charge.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Don't ever drive drunk, for starters, and with the 4th of July coming up, we just want you to party safely. Also, if you are going to have that many beers, make sure you stack them on the backyard table and not your car. I don't know what this guy was thinking when he got into his car and decided to drive with all those empties. To me, this guy just sounds like he has a serious drinking problem, and that is coming from me. I love my beers, but don't crack them in my car and drive around. Please be careful and drink responsibly, it's people like this why stupid accidents.