Contests
LISTEN LIVE

73 Beer Cans Found During California DUI Arrest

This guy was a total mess, just like his car, which was filled with 73 empty beer cans! The incident took place in northern California on a Sunday when police…

gotts
Cotati Police Department

This guy was a total mess, just like his car, which was filled with 73 empty beer cans!

The incident took place in northern California on a Sunday when police noticed him swerving on the road. They pulled him over when he struggled to stay in one lane. Upon inspection, officers found his car packed and I mean PACKED with empty beer cans, suggesting he might have been a little more than tipsy.

They found a beer can in the cup holder and more than seventy others in the back seat. They even lined up the cans on his hood and shared a photo online -- seven of them were 25-ounce tallboys!

After administering a breathalyzer test, they found he was over three times the legal limit. He was arrested for drunk driving and driving with a suspended license, which was suspended due to a recent DUI charge.

View the post on Facebook

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Don't ever drive drunk, for starters, and with the 4th of July coming up, we just want you to party safely. Also, if you are going to have that many beers, make sure you stack them on the backyard table and not your car. I don't know what this guy was thinking when he got into his car and decided to drive with all those empties. To me, this guy just sounds like he has a serious drinking problem, and that is coming from me. I love my beers, but don't crack them in my car and drive around. Please be careful and drink responsibly, it's people like this why stupid accidents.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends right here on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more wacky stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

BeerCalifornia
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts against Rafael Nadal of Spain during the Men's Final
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: July 3
Crowd during a concert. Gen Z concertgoers are being called out for lack of concert etiquette.
Human InterestGen Z’s Lack of Concert Etiquette is Concerning: Here’s Why It’s DangerousYvette DeLaCruz
Every U.S. state has something that it simply does best, and that makes the identity of each state special.
Human InterestNew Jersey is Best in a Delicious AreaAnne Erickson
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect