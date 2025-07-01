Contests
Miller Lite 50th Anniversary Shot $50k

Create your very own legendary story and be part of all the action with your shot at fifty thousand big ones… $50,000!   The Rat celebrates Miller Lite’s 50th Anniversary with…

Create your very own legendary story and be part of all the action with your shot at fifty thousand big ones... $50,000!   The Rat celebrates Miller Lite's 50th Anniversary with our "50 Days of Summer".  That seems like a lot of words, so let's break it down for a moment:  You could win $50,000.  

But, that's actually only the tip of the celebration because The Rat's "Miller Lite 50 Days of Summer" gives daily listers to The Morning Rat Race a shot at a $50 gift card to a great local restaurant.  Any one of the daily winners could be chosen for the chance to win $50,000.

So, listen to The Morning Rat Race every morning at 8 am to score the $50 local restaurant gift card and cross your fingers and toes that you win FIFTY LARGE at the grand prize event.  See the official rules from our legal eagles and listen to 95.9 The Rat every morning at 8 a.m.   The Rat's Miller Lite 50 Days of Summer... It's LEGENDARY!

Enter Below For An Additional Chance To Win!

Miller Lite RulesDownload
Miller Lite
