Foo Fighters Release Surprise Cover of Minor Threat’s ‘I Don’t Wanna Hear It’

Foo Fighters have kept a low profile largely due to awkward reasons. However, the band is making some noise as of late, thanks to the release of a new cover.



Out now is a blistering cover of Minor Threat's "I Don't Wanna Hear It." The cover was released as part of the 30th anniversary of the Foo Fighters' self-titled debut album on July 4. It's noted in the cover's caption on YouTube that the instrumentals were recorded in 1995, while the vocals were recorded in 2025.