UFC Star Paddy Pimblett Coming to Toms River for July Fan Event

MIAMI, FLORIDA – APRIL 12: Paddy Pimblett of England reacts after defeating Michael Chandler of the United States by TKO in a lightweight fight during UFC 314 at Kaseya Center on April 12, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

The UFC's rising star from Liverpool, Paddy Pimblett, plans a stop at Rivs Toms River Hub on July 12. He'll spend time with fans, write autographs, snap photos, and watch matches alongside attendees.

Social media lit up at the news. His trip to New Jersey marks a big step in building his U.S. fan base. Work duties and visa snags kept some fans from booking spots. Across the border, Canadian fight fans pushed for future dates in their cities.

At the meet-up, guests can snag signed pictures and catch fights with Pimblett. He posted all event info through Get Me a Fighter on his social channels.

While still climbing the UFC ranks, his mix of skill and charm has won American hearts. His distinct Scouse accent cuts through the usual UFC chatter, making him unforgettable on broadcasts.

News of his visit sparked chatter about his fights and well-known food binges between matches. A few fans boasted about beating his character in UFC games. Others turned the chat political, as they often do.

His East Coast stop proves he's making his mark in U.S. fighting circles. Inside the octagon, he's built a list of standout wins that keep fans coming back.