Tunnel To Towers Event at Gold Coast Cadillac
Sponsored by Gold Coast Cadillac Carl stopped by Gold Coast Cadillac in Oakhurst and talked to Dealer/Partner Bill Camastro about their big Tunnel To Towers event coming up on Saturday,…
Carl stopped by Gold Coast Cadillac in Oakhurst and talked to Dealer/Partner Bill Camastro about their big Tunnel To Towers event coming up on Saturday, July 12th from 11am to 3pm. Special guest Joe Piscopo will be there as Gold Coast Cadillac tries to raise $10,000 or better. Gold Coast will be donating $5,000, PLUS $100 for every vehicle solid on that day!. In addition to that, Gold Coast has four different models with lease deals of under $299/mo., plus they'll give you $2000 over book value on your trade.
