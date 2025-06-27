Van Halen Celebrates ‘Balance’ 30th Anniversary With Deluxe Expanded Edition Release

An expanded version of Van Halen's Balance album hits stores on August 15. The release adds rare live cuts and hidden tracks to mark 30 years since the band's final studio work with Sammy Hagar.

It includes eight live tracks from a 1995 Wembley show where Van Halen opened for Bon Jovi. The box set spans two vinyl records, a pair of CDs, and one Blu-ray disc.

The initial 1995 release shot straight to the top spot of the Billboard 200. Sales topped 3 million, earning triple platinum status. The anniversary edition includes the B-side "Crossing Over" plus two soundtrack tracks from the movie Twister — "Humans Being" and "Respect the Wind".

The box set's Blu-ray includes new music videos and a rare "The Seventh Seal" version from Minneapolis' Target Center. The two-disc set includes both the remastered original album and the extra tracks.

Balance will be the band's first vinyl release after three decades. Vinyl fans can pick between black and bright orange pressings.

Aside from being Van Halen's last studio release with frontman Sammy Hagar, Balance was also the last to include original bassist Michael Anthony.