Oceanport Marina Restaurant Reopens Under New Management With Year-Round Plans

A fresh chapter starts this week at the waterfront spot along Oceanport Creek in New Jersey. The Wharf, once Fort Monmouth's boathouse, welcomes guests year-round under its new leadership. Restaurant veterans Chris Bowler and Kevin Feehan have joined forces with the Criscione family to breathe new life into this coastal gem.

"We have all been working together to reopen," said Deanna Queenan. "Chris and Kevin have been on site, and they are amazing. The restaurant will have a cool, tropical vibe. We're hoping it will be well received."

Recent updates shine through the property. Fresh paint brightens the walls, while flower baskets add splashes of color. The deck now sports a performance stage, and both the entrance and parking areas show marked improvements.

Bowler brings deep roots in coastal dining. His connection to Sea Bright's Donovan's Reef started at age 11 in 1976 when his parents took charge. Now he splits his time between The Wharf and his stake in Red Bank's Red Rock Tap & Grill.

Music runs through Feehan's blood. After launching Asbury Park's Cadillac Ranch Saloon and managing several local spots, he still performs with his band, Three Sheets 2 the Wind, at Bar Anticipation in Belmar.

The kitchen starts with simple fare but plans to add fresh catches as time goes on. "The food will be very casual upscale pub fare, the best quality we can put together, and reasonably priced," Bowler said.

Live tunes will fill the air at this dockside destination. Feehan puts it simply: "I know them all. For me, music is an avocation, not a vocation."

After Super Storm Sandy struck, the Criscione family stepped in. They bought the building from Fort Monmouth Economic Redevelopment Authority, first running it as an Italian spot before bringing in new talent.