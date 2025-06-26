ENTER TO WIN: Monmouth Park Passes

Contests
Live racing is back at Monmouth Park Racetrack!

Your best bet for summertime family fun is at Monmouth Park Racetrack.

Enter down below for a chance to win a 4 pack of passes to Monmouth Park Racetrack.

For the " Monmouth Park” Contest, enter between 6am on June 28, 2025 and 11:59pm on June 28, 2025, by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on June 30, 2025, and upon verification, will receive four (4) passes to Monmouth Park in Oceanport for the 2025 season. The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $24. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Monmouth Park. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

