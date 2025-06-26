‘And I Would Have Gotten Away With It’: Man Robs Store In Scooby-Doo Costume

This one’s straight out of a cartoon, if cartoons involved petty theft. Over the weekend, in the small town of Duncanville, Alabama, a guy actually robbed a convenience store while wearing a Scooby-Doo costume. Yeah, you read that right. And no, he didn’t take any Scooby Snacks.

According to reports, the suspect hit up a local Quick Stop and made off with some cash and coins. The costume? Honestly, it looked more like Scooby-themed pajamas. No Scooby head—just a regular ol’ ski mask. Kind of kills the vibe, right?

The local police even posted some hilarious security cam photos of the guy mid-heist. Sadly, no Mystery Machine was waiting outside. And while it may all sound funny, the police did say this guy might get away with it.

He’s described as a white male, around 5 feet 9, and still at large. So far, it just might be a mystery worthy of the gang.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Let's call his friends Fred, Velma, and Shaggy to find this guy. Something tells me that this guy is a little higher on something than life. I don't know why people think it's such a good idea to rob convenience stores, or just rob anything at all, for that matter.

If you're hurting for money, do what we all have to do and go get a job. Don't dress like a cartoon character and do stupid stuff. It is a tough world out there, and we should all have each other's backs and help out as best we can, but let's not just take something that does not belong to us.