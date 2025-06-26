Contests
LISTEN LIVE

‘And I Would Have Gotten Away With It’: Man Robs Store In Scooby-Doo Costume

This one’s straight out of a cartoon, if cartoons involved petty theft. Over the weekend, in the small town of Duncanville, Alabama, a guy actually robbed a convenience store while…

gotts

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 17: Joe Goldie as Scooby-Doo performing on stage in Scooby-Doo Live! at London Palladium on August 17, 2016 in London, England.

(Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

This one’s straight out of a cartoon, if cartoons involved petty theft. Over the weekend, in the small town of Duncanville, Alabama, a guy actually robbed a convenience store while wearing a Scooby-Doo costume. Yeah, you read that right. And no, he didn’t take any Scooby Snacks.

According to reports, the suspect hit up a local Quick Stop and made off with some cash and coins. The costume? Honestly, it looked more like Scooby-themed pajamas. No Scooby head—just a regular ol’ ski mask. Kind of kills the vibe, right?

The local police even posted some hilarious security cam photos of the guy mid-heist. Sadly, no Mystery Machine was waiting outside. And while it may all sound funny, the police did say this guy might get away with it.

He’s described as a white male, around 5 feet 9, and still at large. So far, it just might be a mystery worthy of the gang.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Let's call his friends Fred, Velma, and Shaggy to find this guy. Something tells me that this guy is a little higher on something than life. I don't know why people think it's such a good idea to rob convenience stores, or just rob anything at all, for that matter.

If you're hurting for money, do what we all have to do and go get a job. Don't dress like a cartoon character and do stupid stuff. It is a tough world out there, and we should all have each other's backs and help out as best we can, but let's not just take something that does not belong to us.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Check This OutcrimeScooby-Doo
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
This Day in Sports History: June 26
Human InterestThis Day in Sports History: June 26
Snackcident – Episode 4
Human InterestSnackcident – Episode 4Carl Craft
Hot Take – Cholula Extra Hot
Human InterestHot Take – Cholula Extra HotJimmy Steal
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect