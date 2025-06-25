Hot Take – Cholula Extra Hot

Jimmy Steal Writer

Believe it or not, Jimmy’s first job was overnights at a Christian Radio Station. He claims he got into radio because like Rocky Balboa once said, “cause I can’t sing or dance.” Jimmy loves to write about all local happenings, especially around his town of Toms River. Favorite Pastime (other than masturbation, of course): Cheering for the Yankees, and crying for the J-E-T-S!!! Favorite Food: Hot Sauce…I collect ’em! Favorite Drink: PRUNO…look it up, if you dare! Favorite Movies: The Exorcist, Planet of The Apes (the original), To Kill a Mockingbird, Annie Hall, and of course GF 1 & GF 2…I heard that’s how the real fans refer to them. Favorite Movie Line: easy…Murry-Caddyshack-“big hitter, the Lama”…f#$*in’ riot! Best Rat Rock Bands: STP, VH, ZEP, PEARL JAM, FOOS, PEPPERS,AC/DC Favorite New Bands: Glorious Sons, Rival Sons, Dirty Honey Most Embarrassing Moment: the moment my mother reads this shit! Best Day: I know a lot of folks say this, but it’s true: the day my little girl Jynell and my boy Big D were born! Next to that, it would have to be the day I was baked on earth day in Central Park and met Keefer Sutherland…baked too, I believe.