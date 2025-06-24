Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival: George Thorogood Takes Center Stage in 2025 Lineup

INDIO, CA – APRIL 26: George Thorogood and The Destroyers perform onstage during day three of 2015 Stagecoach, California’s Country Music Festival, at The Empire Polo Club on April 26, 2015 in Indio, California.

Music and barbecue will fill the air at Sussex County Fairgrounds next summer. The three-day Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival returns to Augusta, New Jersey, from June 27-29.

Blues-rock icon George Thorogood and his band the Destroyers close out the final night. Grand Funk Railroad commands Saturday's main stage, while Orleans starts the weekend on Friday. Music begins as the sun sets at 6:00 p.m. on opening night.

Smoke will rise from four competing barbecue pits this year. First-time challengers Big Bubba Lou's from Ontario and Texas Lightning from Austin face off against seasoned pros. Last year's Optimum People's Choice winner, Chicago BBQ, aims to keep its title.

Saturday's music starts early at 1:00 p.m. Rock Hall of Famer Artimus Pyle brings his Lynyrd Skynyrd credentials to the stage. Hard-hitting Black Stone Cherry joins the bill with the Matt Coffy Band and Six Gun Sally rounding out the day.

Sunday sees the sons carry on their fathers' sound when The Allman Betts Band performs. The Weight Band adds their muscle to the lineup, with rising star Mattie Schell opening the final day.

Friday night shines with Orleans performing their chart-toppers "Dance with Me" and "Still the One." The Atlanta Rhythm Section follows, bringing five decades of hits like "So Into You" and "Imaginary Lover."

Two barbecue stars, Sandyston's own Smokin' Mo's Southern BBQ and Illinois-based Chicago BBQ, will stoke their fires in a battle of regional styles.

“I'm just a little guy with a 15-foot truck and I'm honored to be there,” August, of Smokin Mo's BBQ, said to NJ.com.

This marks 15 years of mixing beats and eats at the Sussex County grounds. Fairfield's Promo1 runs the show, backed by four decades of event expertise.