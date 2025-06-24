John Cena Ready for Last WWE SmackDown Show in Newark Before SummerSlam

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 20: John Cena celebrates after defeating Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship during WrestleMania 41 at Allegiant Stadium on April 20, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Wrestling great John Cena steps into the ring at Newark's Prudential Center on August 1. This marks his final SmackDown show before SummerSlam as he winds down his time in the squared circle.

The Newark stop sits among the last 18 matches of his run. After a long wait, SmackDown makes its way back to the city. The news broke on Thursday from arena officials.

"For the first time in 7 years, SmackDown returns to Newark the night before SummerSlam with nonstop action as John Cena continues 'The Last Time is Now' tour," said the Prudential Center to Fightful.

The star's final run spans three continents. After his match in Grand Rapids on June 20, he'll fly to Saudi Arabia. Night of Champions awaits him there on June 28.

His global trek hits major cities worldwide. The schedule packs big shows in Montreal, Dublin, and Paris. Fans across borders will get their chance to bid farewell.

Boston's TD Garden hosts the final bell in December. Yet first, Perth calls: WWE Crown Jewel strikes Australia on October 11. The stakes climb higher with each passing match.

In Riyadh, CM Punk stands ready to clash. Their showdown at Night of Champions adds to the string of title fights where Cena puts his belt at risk during these last months.