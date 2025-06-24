Guy Broke Into A Vacant House To Avoid Going Home To His Angry Wife

You already know where we are going for this one....

A 44-year-old man is facing charges after police say he broke into a house in Davenport, Florida. According to reports, on June 9th, a neighbor—who was watching the home while the owners were away—called authorities. The reason for the break-in remains unclear, though it may have involved a dispute with the man’s wife.

Here is the story: the neighbor said they saw lights turn on and off inside. So they called the cops, and then showed up to check it out, and found the guy making dinner. He'd also just finished filling up the tub for a nice warm bath, too. UNREAL! Check it out, he admitted he didn't have permission to be there, and didn't even know the owners. He just didn't want to go home because he and his wife had a big fight, and he had been there for four days! My man is facing multiple charges, including a felony charge for unarmed burglary. Do you think his wife is coming to get him out of jail, or is she even more mad at him now?

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Someone needs to tell this guy that, at some point, you just need to face your issues right at face value. At the end of the day, that is your wife, and you have to work those problems out. You can't just break into a house and try to get over your problems, and start making dinner or even taking baths. I'm no Dr. Phil, but this is no way to work it out. Can't break into someone's when they are not home and set up shop.