Bruce Springsteen puts an end to retirement rumors while announcing Tracks II: The Lost Albums. This set will drop on June 27, and it features songs made between 1983 and 2018.

"No," Springsteen fired back at Rolling Stone about a final tour. At 75, he keeps packing stadiums on his current European run, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Past stops include Manchester and Lyon. Seven full albums recorded across 35 years make up the new collection. The release comes as Springsteen wraps up his third straight year performing live.

He points to his peers as proof of music's staying power. "The Stones play better than ever now, just like Paul McCartney. And Bob Dylan stays on the road. These guys blazed the trail ahead of me — they show we've got plenty more miles to go." Last year in Philadelphia, he blasted the idea of stopping, saying he wouldn't do a farewell tour.

His shows have lit up stages across Europe. From the docks of Liverpool to the heart of Berlin, crowds pack in to catch a glimpse. Future tour stops include San Sebastian's coastal views, Gelsenkirchen's industrial spirit, and Milan's historic grounds.

When asked about singing into his 90s like Pete Seeger did, Springsteen's eyes sparked. He said he knew Pete and admired his energy.