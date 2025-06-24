Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Bruce Springsteen Shuts Down Farewell Tour Talk, Reveals New Album Plans

Bruce Springsteen puts an end to retirement rumors while announcing Tracks II: The Lost Albums. This set will drop on June 27, and it features songs made between 1983 and 2018….

Laura Adkins
Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band perform at Decathlon Arena on May 24, 2025 in Lille, France.
Sébastien Courdji / Stringer via Getty Images

Bruce Springsteen puts an end to retirement rumors while announcing Tracks II: The Lost Albums. This set will drop on June 27, and it features songs made between 1983 and 2018.

"No," Springsteen fired back at Rolling Stone about a final tour. At 75, he keeps packing stadiums on his current European run, and he shows no signs of slowing down. Past stops include Manchester and Lyon. Seven full albums recorded across 35 years make up the new collection. The release comes as Springsteen wraps up his third straight year performing live.

He points to his peers as proof of music's staying power. "The Stones play better than ever now, just like Paul McCartney. And Bob Dylan stays on the road. These guys blazed the trail ahead of me — they show we've got plenty more miles to go." Last year in Philadelphia, he blasted the idea of stopping, saying he wouldn't do a farewell tour.

His shows have lit up stages across Europe. From the docks of Liverpool to the heart of Berlin, crowds pack in to catch a glimpse. Future tour stops include San Sebastian's coastal views, Gelsenkirchen's industrial spirit, and Milan's historic grounds.

When asked about singing into his 90s like Pete Seeger did, Springsteen's eyes sparked. He said he knew Pete and admired his energy.

With Australia in his sights for next year and thoughts of a solo venture brewing, the music keeps flowing. Three years of non-stop shows haven't dimmed his fire.

Bruce SpringsteenPaul McCartney
Laura AdkinsWriter
Related Stories
Overlooked Disturbed Tracks That Should Get More Attention
MusicOverlooked Disturbed Tracks That Should Get More AttentionAnne Erickson
The Rise of Nu Metal: How Korn, Limp Bizkit, and Linkin Park Shaped Rock Music of the ’90s
MusicThe Rise of Nu Metal: How Korn, Limp Bizkit, and Linkin Park Shaped Rock Music of the ’90sKelly Shearing
Rock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival: George Thorogood Takes Center Stage in 2025 Lineup
MusicRock, Ribs, and Ridges Festival: George Thorogood Takes Center Stage in 2025 LineupJosh Faiola
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect