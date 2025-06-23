GALLERY: The White Claw Summer Grab at Donovan’s Reef

Contests
On Thursday, June 19, Gotts hosted the White Claw Summer Grab at Donovan’s Reef in Sea Bright giving away White Claw swag, Sea.Hear.Now tickets, and $500!

Megan Moritz
Group of people holding up prizes

Step on up to the White Claw Claw Machine!

Drop your name in the bucket of the flavor you won

Gotts showing off the many prizes you can win!

Hometown Radio providing us with live music all night!

Drink up those White Claws!

She grabbed her summer by the claw!

Don't forget to spin the wheel! You can win a White Claw t-shirt!

I think drinking those White Claws brought them luck

We had the Jet Ski on-site that you have a chance to win at the end of the summer!

RAT Rockers enjoying some White Claws!

PERFECT GRAB!

About that time to give away some prizes!

The flavors have been set! Time to draw some winners!

Brand new owner of a White Claw beach chair!

This guy way hype for his new White Claw cooler!

Waiting in anticipation for the next winner!

Jon from White Claw picking the next winner!

High five for the White Claw beach buggy!

And finally, we have a very happy Sea.Hear.Now ticket winner coming through!

Megan is a Promotions Assistant at 95.9 WRAT - which means she makes digital content and is part of the RAT Pack that goes to all the events! She’s a recent graduate of Monmouth University. She’s been all around New Jersey, but currently live in Long Beach Island! She loves all things hockey, going to concerts, and considers herself a coffee connoisseur! Feel free to stop by the WRAT table at any event and say hi!
