GALLERY: Red Bank 5k

On Saturday, June 14, the RAT Pack was in Red Bank bright and early for their 5k race!

group of running waiting at starting line

Had the wheel set up for all the runners to spin!

WRAT t-shirt winner!

Getting prepared to run!

They deserve a WRAT t-shirt after finishing the 5k!

A whole family of racers...and WINNERS!

Line is getting longer as everyone is finishing the race!

Our very own Atomic Rob participated! Great job Rob!

The RAT ROCKS!

Congrats to all the runners!

Megan is a Promotions Assistant at 95.9 WRAT - which means she makes digital content and is part of the RAT Pack that goes to all the events! She’s a recent graduate of Monmouth University. She’s been all around New Jersey, but currently live in Long Beach Island! She loves all things hockey, going to concerts, and considers herself a coffee connoisseur! Feel free to stop by the WRAT table at any event and say hi!
