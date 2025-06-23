Contests
LISTEN LIVE

GALLERY: Big Man’s Brew Release Party at Mantoloking Road Alehouse

On Saturday, June 21, Jimmy Steal and the RAT Pack were at Mantoloking Road Alehouse with Nick Clemons for the release of his new beer in honor of Clarence Clemons!

Megan Moritz
jimmy steal and the wrat pack with nick clemons

On Saturday, June 21, Jimmy Steal and the RAT Pack were at Mantoloking Road Alehouse with Nick Clemons for the release of his new beer in honor of his dad, Clarence Clemons!

Megan Moritz

Lucky spin for a WRAT t-shirt!

Jimmy Steal letting everyone know about Big Man's Brew and all the prizes you can win with us!

WRAT t-shirt (and cup) winner!

Jimmy's excited for this WRAT t-shirt winner!

Saxaphone beer tap for the Bug Man's Brew of course!

Stevie D says it's a 10/10!

Beautiful weather outside for some live music!

WRAT t-shirt winner from The NIght Owls!

NJ Lottery scratch-off winner!

A lot is riding on which band you pick on the wheel

It was a great day at Mantoloking Road Alehouse!

Mantoloking Road Alehouse
Megan MoritzAuthor
Megan is a Promotions Assistant at 95.9 WRAT - which means she makes digital content and is part of the RAT Pack that goes to all the events! She’s a recent graduate of Monmouth University. She’s been all around New Jersey, but currently live in Long Beach Island! She loves all things hockey, going to concerts, and considers herself a coffee connoisseur! Feel free to stop by the WRAT table at any event and say hi!
Related Stories
Group of people holding up prizes
Local NewsGALLERY: The White Claw Summer Grab at Donovan’s ReefMegan Moritz
Atlantic City Kicks Off Free Summer Concert Series With 23 Shows Across Three Venues
Local NewsAtlantic City Kicks Off Free Summer Concert Series With 23 Shows Across Three VenuesJim Mayhew
group of people on boat
Local NewsGALLERY: Big Day Off Fishing Trip on The Golden EagleMegan Moritz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect