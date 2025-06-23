GALLERY: Big Day Off Fishing Trip on The Golden Eagle
On Wednesday, June 18, Jimmy Steal hosted the first Big Day Off fishing trip of the summer abord The Golden Eagle!
Stocking up on Yuengling before the trip!
Jimmy Steal kicking things off!
Drop those poles!
First catch of the day!
Jimmy and Intern Dan with their first catches...there's more where that came from!
WRAT t-shirt winner enjoying a Yuengling!
Every RAT Rocker has a fish on their line!
SHARK!!
Big winner of a Yuengling cooler!
There's plenty of Yuengling and WRAT shirts to go around!
I don't think you can eat that just yet Jimmy,,,
The WRAT boys had quite a successful trip!
Everyone has dinner planned for the next week!
It was such a successful trip, the boat had to dock early! Can't wait to do it again soon!
