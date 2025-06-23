Contests
ENTER TO WIN: Big Day Off Fishing Trip – Miss Barnegat Light

Rob Cochran
big day off

Enter down below for your chance to win two seats on 95.9 The Rat's Big Day Off Fishing Trip on the Wednesday morning of July 9th aboard the Miss Barnegat Light on LBI.

Jimmy Steal and The RAT will take you and a friend out to the open waters to snag some Sea Bass & Fluke... Included is a pole and bait (if needed), plus some fun RAT giveaways on board.

Also listen on-air on Wednesday for more chances to win 2 Seats on The Rat's Big Day Off Fishing Trip, aboard the Miss Barnegat Light on LBI.

Morning Trip 8am - 1pm: Adults $75, Seniors, Fire, Police, EMT, Active Military $70, Kids (12 & under) $65, Rod Rental $10

Click here for more info and to purchase tickets.

Sponsored by

For the " Big Day Off Miss Barnegat Light” Contest, enter between 10am on June 23, 2025 and 11:59pm on July 6, 2025, by visiting wrat.com and completing the online entry form.  Station will randomly select winner on July 7, 2025, and upon verification, will receive two (2) tickets to Big Day Off Fishing trip on July 9th aboard the Miss Barnegat Light in LBI . The Approximate Retail Value (“ARV”) is $140. Up to one (1) prize winners will be selected as described. Courtesy of 95.9 WRAT & Miss Barnegat Light. WRAT's General Contest Rules apply and are available by clicking HERE.

Fishing
Rob CochranEditor
