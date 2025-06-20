Thieves Stole 12,000 Quarters from Someone’s Home

Listen to this next story, and it starts over in Nebraska, where police are on the lookout for the thieves who stole 12,000 quarters from someone's home. No need to pull out the calculator, because 12,000 quarters comes out to be $3,000, and another fun fact is that the amount of quarters comes out to be just about 150 pounds. According to reports, this money was being saved for the family to go on vacation. No word on where the family was trying to go away to.

Here is what went down: one of these thieves entered through the back door and allegedly stole $200 worth of cash from a dresser along with the $3,000 in quarters. A security camera caught two people with a dog in a gray Scion, leaving from an alley behind the home. The other thief was just the getaway driver, and it's unclear what role the dog played. Now, these thieves most likely knew that the victim was keeping the quarters because the guy who entered the house successfully deactivated some security cameras first. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I hope they catch these two thieves, and being on camera, let's hope it happens very fast. I don't think they can try to hide and get to far when their car and license plate are in the footage. I do think this was someone the house owner knows, do to the fact they knew exactly where the money was. I will also add that it's really low to steal anything, but a bunch of quarters? Let's hope the family gets their money back and goes on that vacation that they saved up for. After this story, I think they deserve it.