GALLERY: The White Claw Summer Grab at Joe’s Surf Shack
On Friday, June 13, Jimmy Steal and the RAT Pack were at Joe’s Surf Shack in Belmar with White Claw giving out tons of prizes!
Try your luck at the White Claw Claw Machine!
Jimmy Steal on-site hosting the event!
Lining up to play the claw machine!
The flavor you grab is the bucket your name goes into
White Claw t-shirt winner!
Don't worry, it's play until you win!
Our White Claw beach buggy winner!
White Claw cooler winner!
All our lucky grand prize winners!
And the qualifiers for a brand new jet ski!
