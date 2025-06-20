GALLERY: The 23rd Annual RAT Rock Open Charity Golf Classic
On Monday, June 9, we held our 23rd annual RAT Rock Charity Golf Classic to benefit LADACIN Network!
And they're off!
An extra chance to win prizes at the longest drive!
WRAT t-shirt winner!
Gotts somehow managed to not spill a drop of beer during this
They surely can all outdrive Gotts
The lucky WRAT driver!
A little rain can't stop these golfers!
Jimmy Steal came by for lunch and the raffle and awards ceremony!
A packed room enjoying lunch!
Hope he wins a ton of cash!
Women's longest drive winner!
Men's longest drive winner!
Best team score winners!
Another successful golf outing with lots of fun and lots of love!
Megan is a Promotions Assistant at 95.9 WRAT - which means she makes digital content and is part of the RAT Pack that goes to all the events! She’s a recent graduate of Monmouth University. She’s been all around New Jersey, but currently live in Long Beach Island! She loves all things hockey, going to concerts, and considers herself a coffee connoisseur! Feel free to stop by the WRAT table at any event and say hi!