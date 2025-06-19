Sources: United States dropping guidance limiting alcohol to one or two drinks per day

Check it out if you find yourself needing an extra drink these days, the American government says this: SURE, GO FOR IT! An updated "Dietary Guidelines for Americans" will be out in the upcoming weeks, and they're denying the advice to limit your alcohol intake to one or two drinks per day. A look into this report, they are not saying there's any less danger to your health, just that they won't list a specific amount. In the study, it sounds like there will just be a statement telling everyone to "drink in moderation", or do small alcohol intakes due to health risks.

At any rate, this could be a massive win for the alcohol industry, which has been "threatened by negative alcohol's health effects." Even one of the sources says, "That the elimination of the one to two drinks guideline is because the scientific basis for recommending specific daily limits is limited."

Gotts' Thoughts On This

I say be careful when it comes to booze, but I'm no judge, and I have a "couple" of beers a day. If you know me, I'm a Miller Lite guy, and when I see a can, bottle, or even a pint glass of it, I jump all over it. It is summer time, so I do know that more people will be out, at the bars or backyard BBQs, maybe sitting poolside enjoying a cold one. I know I will be, and honestly, I don't need a study to tell me how many beers I should be having. In all, in my opinion, just know your limits and have fun; life is short, so enjoy it. Remember DRINK RESPONSIBLY AND DON'T DRINK AND DRIVE.