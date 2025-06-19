WWE Champion, Jersey Resident, Liv Morgan Hurts Shoulder, SummerSlam Spot in Question

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS – JANUARY 28: Liv Morgan looks on during the WWE Royal Rumble at the Alamodome on January 28, 2023 in San Antonio, Texas.

A shoulder injury struck WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan during Monday Night Raw on June 16. The mishap casts doubt on her title reign and planned SummerSlam appearance.

During her match with Kairi Sane, a routine leg sweep went wrong. Morgan crashed hard to the mat. WWE's Michael Cole cut through the tension, noting her clear distress as officials stopped the match.

Medical staff must now decide the next steps. Without surgery, she might return in weeks. An operation would mean months away from the ring, based on Mayo Clinic data.

Sources at PWInsider confirm the incident was purely accidental. Yet the timing couldn't be worse: MetLife Stadium's SummerSlam event looms just weeks away on August 2 and 3.

The setback interrupts an impressive run. Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez claimed the Women's Tag Team titles post-WrestleMania on April 21. It marks her fourth tag team victory, adding to two stints as Women's World Champion.

Her path to stardom started small. As a kid in New Jersey, she practiced moves with her brother in their backyard ring. Before the bright lights of WWE, she shone as a competitive cheerleader.

She stays true to her New Jersey roots. A December meet-and-greet at River Edge's Total Wine store drew crowds of devoted fans.