Asbury Park Music Foundation Launches Summer of Free Concerts for 10th Anniversary

Rock Musicians in Fashionable Outfits Performing Alternative or Punk Rock Music on Festival Stage, Passionately Playing Guitars Under Bright Spotlights, Bringing Energy to Cheering Fans

Starting this summer, Asbury Park will buzz with music as thirty free shows spread across three distinct series. The events mark significant milestones: Music Mondays turns ten at Springwood Park, AP Live enters its ninth season on the Boardwalk, and the Concert Band hits an impressive 80 years.

The Soul Project NOLA kicks off Music Mondays on June 23 at 6:00 p.m. in Springwood Park. Through August 26, the park will come alive with acts like Alexander Simone and The Sensational Soul Cruisers. JT Bowen brings his raw energy to the stage mid-season.

First Avenue Green transforms into a music hub each Wednesday from June 25. Young talent from Lakehouse Music Academy opens the night at 7:00 p.m., followed by main acts until 10:00 p.m. Bad weather won't stop the music - shows shift to Watermark's indoor space when needed.

Summer nights at the Arthur Pryor Bandshell mean one thing: the Concert Band's time-honored performances. Each Tuesday in July and August, musicians fill the 5th Avenue pavilion rooftop with sounds ranging from Broadway classics to jazz standards.

Behind the scenes, the foundation works with local youth. Their work spans from in-class instruction to after-school activities, plus chances for kids to study at Lakehouse Music Academy.

Strong community support makes these shows possible. The Jules L. Plangere Family Foundation and Mullins back Music Mondays. MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos pairs with Tito's Handmade Vodka for AP Live, while McLoone's and musician unions support the Concert Band shows.

Bring chairs or blankets: these shows welcome everyone. Free music fills the air while supporting arts education for Asbury Park's young minds.