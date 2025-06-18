One-Album Wonders: 5 Iconic Rock Acts Who Only Released One LP

Much is said and written about one-hit wonders in the history of rock and other music genres. But what about one-album wonders? What about artists who gave the world just one album? What if that album continues to stand the test of time? In this list, we'll explore five artists who, for a variety of reasons, are beloved one-album wonders.

The Sex Pistols - Never Mind the Bollocks, Here's the Sex Pistols

Might as well start off with most people's go-to example of a one-album wonder: The Sex Pistols. Released in 1977, Never Mind the Bollocks was the only studio release from the now-legendary English punk band. It still remains as gritty and frenetic today as it was when it was released decades ago.



Sadly, the Sex Pistols were seemingly destined to burn out as quickly as they ignited. Johnny Rotten left in January 1978. Then, in February 1979, Sid Vicious died from a heroin overdose at age 21.



Even with only one studio album, it was more than enough for the Sex Pistols to make their mark. They were inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2006. While they didn't show, they sent a letter in response to their induction. In their letter, they wrote, "Next to the Sex Pistols, rock and roll and that Hall of Fame is a piss stain."

Jeff Buckley - Grace

When it comes to this list, tragedy is an unfortunate and common theme. Jeff Buckley released his lone studio album, Grace, in 1994. It was a unique mix of rock, jazz, and folk. Buckley's beautifully haunting vocals were adored by most critics, despite the album not being an immediate commercial success.



Unfortunately, like many artists before him, Grace really started to sell following Buckley's shocking death on May 29, 1997 from drowning. He was only 30 years old.

Derek and the Dominos - Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs

Derek and the Dominos formed following the break-up of another one-album wonder band: Blind Faith. Notably, this band was seen as the first leading effort by Eric Clapton. Prior, he was a member of the Yardbirds, John Mayall & the Bluesbreakers, Cream, and the aforementioned Blind Faith.



In addition to Clapton, Derek and the Dominos also featured the stacked lineup of Bobby Whitlock, Carl Radle, Jim Gordon, Dave Mason, and Duane Allman. The band's only album, Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs, boasts the iconic "Layla," Clapton's ode to Pattie Boyd, who was George Harrison's wife at the time. (Clapton and Boyd would marry following Boyd's divorce from Harrison.)



The legend of Layla and Other Assorted Love Songs grew with time. It's considered both one of Clapton's finest musical achievements and one of the greatest albums of all time.

Mother Love Bone - Apple

Mother Love Bone is one of the wildest "what-ifs" in rock history, simply based on what the band's existence ended up birthing. The band formed in Seattle in 1987 and featured Jeff Ament, Bruce Fairweather, Greg Gilmore, Stone Gossard, Andrew Wood, and Regan Hagar.



Mother Love Bone's unique sound was a blend of glam, hard rock, and metal. Their lone album, Apple, was slated for release in March 1990, but days before its release, frontman Wood died from a heroin overdose at age 24.

Temple of the Dog - Temple of the Dog

Temple of the Dog and their self-titled album was birthed in tribute to late Mother Love Bone singer Andrew Wood. The project began with Soundgarden's Chris Cornell, who was Wood's roommate. Cornell initially wrote a couple of songs in tribute to his late friend and reached out to former Mother Love Bone members Stone Gossard and Jeff Ament to record the songs. Soon after, Matt Cameron, Mike McCready, and Eddie Vedder were recruited, and two songs turned into a whole album.



Temple of the Dog was released in April 1991 and went on to sell one million copies in the United States. Of course, during the making of Temple of the Dog, Gossard, Ament, McCready, and Vedder formed a little band called Pearl Jam, who are still active today.