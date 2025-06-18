Contests
LISTEN LIVE

Man Attacks Friend, Accusing Him Of Being A Werewolf

This story takes you over to Salt Lake City, Utah, where a man was out having lunch with a friend on Saturday.  Then out of nowhere, the guy jumped him…

gotts

Arrested teenager with handcuffs on his hands

AlexRaths

This story takes you over to Salt Lake City, Utah, where a man was out having lunch with a friend on Saturday.  Then out of nowhere, the guy jumped him and put him in a chokehold and tried to stab him with a wooden stake. This nutjob was a 24-year-old Jose Perez, according to reports.  The reason he did it is probably some head issues, and maybe he should seek some help.

Here is what went down: Joe pulled out the wooden stake and to add which had a nail in it, and told the guy he was going to stab him in the heart because he was a WEREWOLF! Thank God the guy got away and wasn't hurt.  Then Jose stole his backpack and ran off.  In the reports, it's not clear why he stole it. The local police did end up catching up with Jose, and he still had the bag.  They also found some rocks in his pocket, which he said "Were in case his werewolf buddy tried to kill him."  He's facing charges for aggravated robbery.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm just asking myself a question, and that is, where did Jose put this wooden stake with a nail in it, and the other guy didn't notice it? This guy who got attacked might want to find some new friends, too. Jose really needs to get some help and see some sort of doctor. This does sound like Jose might have been on some sort of drugs to do something like this. You have to be careful out there in this crazy world we live in. Make sure you know your surroundings and stay safe.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and as always, many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends here on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

ArrestCheck This Outhorror movies
gottsEditor
Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are “The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror”.
Related Stories
Celebrity Tattoo Artist Bang Bang Rolls Out New Robot That Can Tattoo Clients
Human InterestCelebrity Tattoo Artist Bang Bang Rolls Out New Robot That Can Tattoo ClientsYvette DeLaCruz
Jimmy’s Hot Take – 10th Ave Burrito with Blue Moon
Human InterestJimmy’s Hot Take – 10th Ave Burrito with Blue MoonJimmy Steal
Snackcident – Episode 3
Human InterestSnackcident – Episode 3Carl Craft
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect