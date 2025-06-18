Man Attacks Friend, Accusing Him Of Being A Werewolf

This story takes you over to Salt Lake City, Utah, where a man was out having lunch with a friend on Saturday. Then out of nowhere, the guy jumped him and put him in a chokehold and tried to stab him with a wooden stake. This nutjob was a 24-year-old Jose Perez, according to reports. The reason he did it is probably some head issues, and maybe he should seek some help.

Here is what went down: Joe pulled out the wooden stake and to add which had a nail in it, and told the guy he was going to stab him in the heart because he was a WEREWOLF! Thank God the guy got away and wasn't hurt. Then Jose stole his backpack and ran off. In the reports, it's not clear why he stole it. The local police did end up catching up with Jose, and he still had the bag. They also found some rocks in his pocket, which he said "Were in case his werewolf buddy tried to kill him." He's facing charges for aggravated robbery.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I'm just asking myself a question, and that is, where did Jose put this wooden stake with a nail in it, and the other guy didn't notice it? This guy who got attacked might want to find some new friends, too. Jose really needs to get some help and see some sort of doctor. This does sound like Jose might have been on some sort of drugs to do something like this. You have to be careful out there in this crazy world we live in. Make sure you know your surroundings and stay safe.