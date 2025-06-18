Contests
Atlantic City Police Recover Stolen Heart Mandolin, Arrest Made in Instrument Theft Case

Laura Adkins
Heart performs during the first intermission of the game between the Seattle Kraken and the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Park on January 01, 2024 in Seattle, Washington.
Police tracked down a rare 1966 Gibson EM-50 mandolin on June 16. The prized instrument vanished before Heart's May 30 concert at Hard Rock Casino, marking the second recovery of the band's stolen gear.

A tip led detectives to someone with the mandolin, who turned it in without incident. Just days before, officers had found a custom purple Telecaster guitar — the first of the missing instruments.

"I could not be prouder of the work done by the detectives in our Criminal Investigations Section," said Chief James A. Sarkos to CBS Philadelphia. "They understood the sentimentality of these instruments and worked incredibly hard to bring them home."

The investigation led to 57-year-old Garfield Bennett of Pleasantville, NJ. Security footage caught him selling the guitar to a woman on Pacific Avenue. Officers traced her car through plate readers.

The mandolin had been with musician Paul Moak for over two decades.

Hard Rock staff will return both instruments to the band. On social media, Nancy Wilson expressed thanks for the guitar's return, noting the mandolin's deep personal worth.

Detective Zayon Pitts cracked the case after receiving crucial information. His team pieced together scattered evidence to pinpoint the mandolin's whereabouts.

The suspect sits in Atlantic County Jail facing burglary and theft charges.

Sisters Nancy and Ann Wilson, who front the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame group, earned a lifetime achievement honor from the Recording Academy in 2023. Their chart-toppers include "Magic Man" and "Crazy on You."

Ann WilsonHeart
Laura AdkinsWriter
Download our station app





