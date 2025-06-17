JBJ Soul Kitchen Reaches 200,000 Meals Milestone Through Pay-What-You-Can Model

On March 3, JBJ Soul Kitchen hit a major mark. Its Red Bank and Toms River spots served meal number 200,000. These New Jersey eateries run without fixed prices.

"When we first opened, people did not understand our unique Pay It Forward model," said Jon Bon Jovi to JBJ Soul Foundation. "We are not a soup kitchen. We are not a pay-what-you-want restaurant. We are a unique Pay It Forward model where those who are unable to pay volunteer their time."

Starting in 2011, a small spot with 30 seats opened in Red Bank. The setup is simple but smart. Those with means give what they can. Those who do not, pitch in their time. At the newest spot, $12 covers a meal.

In Toms River, they've added a food bank and joined forces with Fulfill to train new cooks. Students at two colleges now get meals when money runs tight.

Late in 2024, Kohl's Cares stepped up with $25,000. Their National Giveback Initiative picked the Soul Foundation to help fight empty plates and missing roofs.

Fresh ideas keep cash flowing in. They've started selling special items, like coffee from fair-trade farms. These sales work with gifts and volunteer hours to keep doors open.

Yet some push back against growth plans. Toms River's Mayor Daniel Rodrick worries about crowds at the new quick-service spot.

Since 2006, the group has fought hunger and a lack of homes. They team up with others and try new ways to help. Among star-owned restaurants across America, the Soul Kitchen stands first.