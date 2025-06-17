Contests
Florida Man Has Called 911 On His Neighbors 647 Times

Close-up Shot of Police Car Siren Lights. Offices of the Law Ready for Action, Chase the Criminals, Arrest Offenders and Fight Crime. Stylish Cinematic Lights with Dark Sky

In this story, we go to the state of Florida once again, where a 72-year-old man named Samuel Thomas was just arrested after calling 911 on his neighbors. According to reports, he said that "someone was shooting an AR-15 rifle in the roadway," but when the cops showed up, they only saw a family just having a barbecue at their house, relaxing, and also small children were playing. The cops did ask other neighbors, and they did say that NO shooting had taken place. It's not entirely clear why the police haven't cut him off from calling, if that's even possible.

The neighbor said that Samuel has called 911 on them "hundreds of times," and stops in front of their house to yell obscenities at her and her family, and he seems to be a nuisance. Check this out, Samuel has made 3,400 calls to 911 just this year alone, and 16,000 calls within the last five years!

It's not entirely clear what all that complaining was about, but 647 of the 3,400 calls this year were about neighbors having barbecues.  He's accused them of narcotics sales, firearms usage, disorderly conduct, and suspicious activity. Samuel was arrested for stalking and filing a false report.  He was also charged with resisting arrest for fighting with the officers when they tried to handcuff him.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

If you ask me, there might be some mental issues going on here, but that was not in any of the reports that I read. This just sounds like a neighbor from Hell, and I have had to deal with some nut jobs like this in the past. Just to share a story with you about a neighbor of mine back in the day, who called the cops on me for a noise complaint. Here is the thing I WASN'T EVEN HOME! As it says in the Bible " Love Thy Neighbor," let's not freak out like this guy. If there is an issue, I think the best way to go about it is to go over and talk with them about whatever it is that is bothering you.

Thank you for checking this story out, and as always, many thanks for rocking out with me and your friends here at 95.9 The Rat. You can get more wacky stories by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

Gotts is the unofficial mascot of the county. Whenever WRAT is hosting an event, people ask if Gotts will be there. there. Like Bigfoot, many people claim to see him in the area. According to Gotts, he was thrown out of home school in Monroe Township. To keep up with his own legend, Gotts likes writing about wacky local news that happens – such as pepperoni vandals. His favorite movie is Point Break, and is a big lover of Miller Lite. His favorite words to live by are "The windshield is always bigger than the rearview mirror".
