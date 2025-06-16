Turnstile’s New Album ‘Never Enough’ Shows Move From Hardcore Roots

Baltimore's Turnstile launched its fourth album, Never Enough, on March 31. It strays from its punk origins, pushing into fresh rock territory, and it has strong 1980s pop influences. Some songs sound similar to bands like The Police or A-ha. Rick Rubin's Laurel Canyon studio set the stage for this 14-track record, and a 50-minute movie called Turnstile: Never Enough works as a visual companion.

"A genre is a label but community is *alive*. TS represent so much just by showing up exactly as they are," wrote Hayley Williams, the lead singer of Paramore, on Instagram Stories. She joins Blood Orange's Devonté Hynes as a guest voice on the album.

The shift sparked fierce debate in punk circles. Fights got so heated that Reddit's r/Hardcore blocked all band-related posts. Some fans praised Brendan Yates' switch to a more melodic tone, and others say it made the tracks less impactful.

Meanwhile, Turnstile pushed to appeal to new listeners. A massive Sunset Boulevard sign promoted the record, and another huge sign behind Charli XCX's Coachella performance declared that fans were in for a Turnstile Summer.

Producer A.G. Cook added his touch to "Dull," and unexpected Latin brass and pan flutes pop up throughout. Other impressive tracks include "Look Out For Me," "Never Enough," "Birds," and "Sunshower." New lead guitarist Meg Mills stepped in after Brady Ebert's exit, and her glam metal solos and stadium-sized riffs added a different edge to the mix.