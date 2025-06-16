Teenager Arrested After Breaking Into A Jail For A Selfie

In this story, we go to the state of New York, where a teenager was arrested after breaking into a jail for a selfie. He is 19 year 19-year-old named Cody Mallon, and early Saturday morning, he got into a former correctional facility. Now I don't know why he thought this was a good idea. According to reports, Cody crawled through a hole in the perimeter fence, entered the premises, and somehow trapped himself in one of the cells.

After being LOCKED UP, he freaked out to the point that he had to call 911 for the local police for help. The cops did show up and got him out of the cell, and then arrested him for criminal trespassing. That is when Cody told police that he was just there to take some selfies, most likely for his social media pages. This happened after midnight, so he definitely knew that he wasn't supposed to be there.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

My outlook on this one is, I don't need to break into a jail to get in a cell for a selfie. If anything, I have had my fair share of seeing jail cells, and those selfies of me were taken by the police before entering the cell. The last place I want to break INTO is a jail. As most of us know, people in jail want to get out of there, and being in there is NOT FUN whatsoever. I guess after this stunt Cody will have some time to think about his mistake, and now will get to see what a real jail cell is, and this time spend time with other inmates that will most likely call him a moron.