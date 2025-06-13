Spaceballs 2 Is Coming And Check Out The First Teaser

I am so pumped to be telling you and writing up this story, and yes, you're reading that headline right: "Spaceballs 2" is coming. Rick Moranis will be back as Dark Helmet, and Bill Pullman will return as the hero Lone Star, too. Also And Mel Brooks will be back as Yogurt and hopefully President Skroob. Josh Gad co-wrote the script, and he's expected to be in it, too. I don't have any word on any other returning cast members. John Candy, Joan Rivers, and Dick Van Patten won't be back, since they have past on, and they are missed for sure.

Mel released the first teaser yesterday. There's no footage, since filming hasn't started yet. In this, you will see how it goes right into making and having some fun at "Star Wars." Then, after a quick appearance from Mel, we get a shot of Rick Moranis' cracked helmet, and the tagline: "The Schwartz Awakens." The movie is expected to be out in 2027, and a lot of people, including me. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO:

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I think Spaceballs was just a classic comedy movie. So many funny moments happened in the original. One line that comes to mind is when Rick Moranis say's that he is surrounded by a-holes. Or when they were combing the beaches and they pan the camera over to the last guys, and they say " WE AIN'T FOUND S*IT !" Those are just a few that always make me laugh. I really can't wait to see the second movie they come up with. Mel Brooks really never disappoints when it comes to making comedies.