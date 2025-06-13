Florida Man ‘Self Soaks’ Sam’s Club Spam

STREAMWOOD, IL – JANUARY 12: A sign hangs outside a Sam’s Club store on January 12, 2018 in Streamwood, Illinois. The store is one of more 60 sheduled to close nationwide by the end of January.

Here we go on this story, and it's over to Lady Lake, Florida, where 70-year-old Patrick Mitchell just got busted for peeing on a pallet of Spam at a Sam's Club.

On the pallet it there were hundreds of cans of SPAM. Patrick even got his spray on a big stack of Vienna sausages, too. Cops say after he zipped up, he walked around the snack section for a while and then sat down on some patio furniture for about 10 minutes, then paid for everything in his cart, and left, according to reports.



The local cops identified him by looking up his info from his Sam's Club card and arrested him at his home in Florida. He's facing charges for disorderly conduct and criminal mischief. The second one's a felony because he damaged over $1,000 worth of food. The store had to throw out everything on the pallets, also with over 3,300 cans of Vienna sausages and 2,700 cans of Spam. Check this out, Sam's Club said the combined value was $10,585!

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

I guess this is one way to get your Sam's Club card not to be used anymore. I know when nature calls and you got to go, you have to, but I'm pretty sure Sam's Club does have public bathrooms. I don't have any word on why 'Pissy Patrick' did that, but let's not forget it is Florida. Think about this for a sec, do you know how much $10,585 worth of stuff is at Sam's Club? The answer is A LOT. I really can't believe that no one got video of this dude relieving himself on the pallets with all the cameras out there from our phones, to surveillance ones.