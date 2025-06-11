Pennsylvania Town Launched Pothole Fixing Called “Fill My Hole”

Maybe not the name I would have chosen...

In this story, we go to a town named Millersburg, out in Pennsylvania, where they launched a program to fix potholes called "Fill My Hole." They say their "Fill My Hole" program makes it easy for the locals to report potholes electronically so they can be taken care of. The program also added this, and to quote, "All holes. No waiting," some holes may require a little more TLC, but rest assured, you'll be provided with a reason if we're unable to fill it ourselves."

It has been getting a lot of feedback on social media sites, such as someone on Facebook asked, "If we want to fill our holes, is that okay or does it need to be filled by a professional hole filler?" They responded, "Best to leave it to the professionals." Someone else posted, "Can they fill deep holes? And do they clean dirty holes before they fill them?" They responded, "Holes are cleaned first. Debris may prevent adhesion of the filling. Deep holes are no problem!"

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

Let me start off by saying I hate when I'm driving and hit a pothole in the road and you hear your car pretty much bottom out. I had to write this story up, though, just because of the name they gave this program, " FILL YOUR HOLE." That sounds just so weird and crazy, but maybe they are all about having some fun with a name. I do know we should have something like done around here where I live. There are some massive holes on the street I live on. Some of the holes feel like the Grand Canyon sometimes when my bike or car hits them.