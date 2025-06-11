New Jersey Towns Get Ready for Juneteenth Celebrations

Juneteenth holiday or June Teenth commemorating the end of slavery as a Social justice concept or Emancipation Day representing freedom and equal rights celebration in a 3D illustration style.

Towns across New Jersey plan to mark the end of U.S. slavery with Juneteenth events this June. The day became a federal holiday in 2021, marking the historic moment when Major General Gordon Granger announced freedom in Galveston, Texas, on June 19, 1865.

Long Branch / Toms River

At the Bucky James Center on Wilbur Ray Avenue, Long Branch kicks off its fourth yearly gathering on June 18, running from 5 to 8 p.m. The next day, Ocean County Library's Toms River site hosts "Celebration of Juneteenth: Resilience, Courage and Freedom" from morning till mid-afternoon.

Neptune Township

A joint celebration unites Asbury Park with Neptune Township on June 21. Starting at noon, marchers will move from Midtown Commons Park through West Lake and Springwood Avenue. The festivities continue at Springwood Park until 5 p.m.

"Juneteenth becomes a way to celebrate the greatness," said Semaj Y. Vanzant Sr., pastor of Encounter Christ Global Fellowship, to the Asbury Park Press.

Monmouth County

Downtown Freehold saw the Monmouth County Diversity Alliance's fourth Juneteenth Festival on June 8. The state first noticed this day in 2004, with Governor Phil Murphy later making it an official state holiday in 2020, set for June's third Friday.

People know this day by many names: Emancipation Day, Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, and Black Independence Day. This milestone came two and a half years after President Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863.