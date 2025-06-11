Incubus Announces 13-City Tour for 2025, New Album in Works

Alt-rock veterans Incubus started performing in 1991 and received a Grammy nomination in 2004. They'll hit the road in summer. Beginning on June 25, they'll blast through Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Each night, fans will hear their breakthrough album, Morning View, played from beginning to end. Then, they'll rip through hits from their whole run.

In anticipation of the tour, the band recently released Morning View XXIII, giving their classic 2001 record a fresh spin. The tour has 13 dates, and the shows will fill massive spaces, from the red-streaked cliffs of Colorado's Red Rocks to Seattle's sleek Climate Pledge Arena and the open air of Toronto's Budweiser Stage. Additional stops include Kansas City, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Eugene, and Atlantic City. The band will wrap up their run on October 4 at LA's Intuit Dome.

Supporting act Manchester Orchestra will join them for every show. On Instagram, they wrote, "The fellas will indeed be traveling the country this summer in humble support of epic rock lords, Incubus."

Fresh music is coming as well. Their ninth album, Something in the Water, debuts in October. It's their first record since 8 in 2017, and new bassist Nicole Row will add her touch to the mix.