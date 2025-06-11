Incubus Announces 13-City Tour for 2025, New Album in Works

Contests
Laura Adkins
Brandon Boyd of Incubus performs with Zedd at the Outdoor Theatre during the 2025 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 20, 2025 in Indio, California.
Maya Dehlin Spach via Getty Images

Alt-rock veterans Incubus started performing in 1991 and received a Grammy nomination in 2004. They'll hit the road in summer. Beginning on June 25, they'll blast through Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. Each night, fans will hear their breakthrough album, Morning View, played from beginning to end. Then, they'll rip through hits from their whole run. 

In anticipation of the tour, the band recently released Morning View XXIII, giving their classic 2001 record a fresh spin. The tour has 13 dates, and the shows will fill massive spaces, from the red-streaked cliffs of Colorado's Red Rocks to Seattle's sleek Climate Pledge Arena and the open air of Toronto's Budweiser Stage. Additional stops include Kansas City, St. Louis, Salt Lake City, Eugene, and Atlantic City. The band will wrap up their run on October 4 at LA's Intuit Dome. 

Supporting act Manchester Orchestra will join them for every show. On Instagram, they wrote, "The fellas will indeed be traveling the country this summer in humble support of epic rock lords, Incubus." 

Fresh music is coming as well. Their ninth album, Something in the Water, debuts in October. It's their first record since 8 in 2017, and new bassist Nicole Row will add her touch to the mix.

This tour contains shows at indoor spots and open-air venues across North America. On some nights, they'll shake arena walls, and on others, they'll send sound across amphitheater lawns. The announcement builds on their packed 2024 schedule, which included a memorable performance at Madison Square Garden. The Morning View tour schedule and tickets are available on Incubus' website.

IncubusManchester Orchestra
Laura AdkinsWriter
