Guy Dials 911 For Lack of Sex In Strip Joint Champagne Room

In this story, we go to Clearwater, Florida, where a 21-year-old man was just arrested for calling 911 because there was no sex in the champagne room. He is from…

In this story, we go to Clearwater, Florida, where a 21-year-old man was just arrested for calling 911 because there was no sex in the champagne room. He is from Saudi Arabia, which doesn't have strip clubs.  So he probably wasn't familiar with how they do things over here in America. According to reports, he called 911 and said a stripper wouldn't have sex with him.  It happened at a place called Oz Gentlemen's Club.

Here is what went down: he told 911 that he "requested sex from a staff member" and gave them $300.  But then they took him to a private room, and did not sex him up.  $300 is the price of their 30-minute "V.I.P. Champagne Room" package. He was still on the phone when cops got there.  The local police said he smelled like booze and was slurring his words.  It turned out he just turned 21 last week, but they did arrest him for misusing 911 and released him the same day on $500 bail.  

Alright, I get it, my man was looking for some action, and being from Saudi Arabia, not knowing that PROSTITUTION is illegal here in America. Calling 911 to report that, though, is just beyond crazy, and I think they should have maybe said you can't do that here and left it at that. Not charge the kid $500, he just lost $300 trying to get some nookie. In a way, I almost feel bad for this guy, and he should have had some friends with him to tell him to put the phone down. He just didn't know any better. Lesson learned, I guess, for this guy.

Thank you for taking the time out to check this story out, and as always, many thanks for rocking out with me and your pals right here on 95.9 The Rat. You can get more stories just by clicking right HERE. Much LOVE and CHEERS. - Gotts

