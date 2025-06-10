Contests
LISTEN LIVE

GALLERY: Precision Door 25th Anniversary Party

On Saturday, June 7, the RAT Pack was at Precision Garage Door in Brick for their 25th Anniversary Party!

Megan Moritz
wrat inflatable outside precision garage doors

On Saturday, June 7, the RAT Pack was at Precision Garage Door in Brick for their 25th Anniversary Party!

Rob Cochran

Lucky t-shirt winner on the WRAT wheel!

Also had a QR code for a chance to win some WRATFEST tickets, which these two are entering right now!

WRAT t-shirt winner and a gift card winner!

No one will go hungry here!

Lucky gift card and WRAT t-shirt winner!

Someone's happy about their gift card win!

Precision Garage Door
Megan MoritzAuthor
Megan is a Promotions Assistant at 95.9 WRAT - which means she makes digital content and is part of the RAT Pack that goes to all the events! She’s a recent graduate of Monmouth University. She’s been all around New Jersey, but currently live in Long Beach Island! She loves all things hockey, going to concerts, and considers herself a coffee connoisseur! Feel free to stop by the WRAT table at any event and say hi!
Related Stories
gotts dressed as leprechaun with man holding wrat t-shirt
Local NewsGALLERY: Irish Fest at Monmouth ParkMegan Moritz
wrat van in park in asbiry
Local NewsGALLERY: AsburyFest 2025Megan Moritz
Seaside Heights Cracks Down: New Boardwalk Rules And Curfew Ordinances Proposed
Local NewsSeaside Heights Cracks Down: New Boardwalk Rules And Curfew Ordinances ProposedJim Mayhew
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect