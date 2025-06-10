Contests
GALLERY: Irish Fest at Monmouth Park

On Sunday, June 8, Gotts and the RAT Pack were at Monmouth Park for their annual Irish Fest!

Megan Moritz
gotts dressed as leprechaun with man holding wrat t-shirt

Rob Cochran

Pick a lucky Irish symbol and land on it for a prize!

Lepre-Gotts has made his apperance!

WRAT t-shirt winners!

Use the luck of the Irish to win some money on that scratch-off!

The treasure at the end of the rainbow is a WRAT t-shirt!

Long line to spin the wheel!

WRAT t-shirt winners!

NJ Lottery scratch-off winner!

Always a great time at Monmouth Park!

Irish FestMonmouth Park
Megan MoritzAuthor
Megan is a Promotions Assistant at 95.9 WRAT - which means she makes digital content and is part of the RAT Pack that goes to all the events! She’s a recent graduate of Monmouth University. She’s been all around New Jersey, but currently live in Long Beach Island! She loves all things hockey, going to concerts, and considers herself a coffee connoisseur! Feel free to stop by the WRAT table at any event and say hi!
