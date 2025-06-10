GALLERY: AsburyFest 2025
On Friday, June 6 and Sunday, June 9, the RAT Pack was at AsburyFest with games and prizes!
Plonk made its summer debut this weekend! Drop a quarter in the shot glass to win!
WRAT t-shirt winner!
Tons of great, local vendors to shop from!
Another lucky WRAT t-shirt winner!
NJ Lottery scratch-off winner!
Live music all weekend!
Plonk is not as easy to win as these guys made it seem!
Sticker trade with some other local vendors!
It was a great weekend is Asbury Park!
