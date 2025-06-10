GALLERY: AsburyFest 2025

Megan Moritz Author

Megan is a Promotions Assistant at 95.9 WRAT - which means she makes digital content and is part of the RAT Pack that goes to all the events! She’s a recent graduate of Monmouth University. She’s been all around New Jersey, but currently live in Long Beach Island! She loves all things hockey, going to concerts, and considers herself a coffee connoisseur! Feel free to stop by the WRAT table at any event and say hi!