DoorDash Driver Returns With Gun After Not Getting Tipped

In this story, we go to Washington, where a 59-year-old dude named Robert Delehant was driving for DoorDash last week, when he delivered a $100 order. Robert didn't get a tip in the system or a cash tip when he got there, so he took matters into his own hands. My man returned to the house the next morning with a LOADED GUN. He was also LOADED too (if you know what I mean.)

Be that as it may, this story sounds like Robert planned to scare them into giving him a tip, but the 19-year-old girl and her 55-year-old father weren't having it. DoorDash dude "lifted his shirt" to show that he had a gun, and that's when the father started wrestling him. The father got control of the gun, shoved Robert down onto the driveway, and demanded that he leave. Robert then called police as he drove away, saying that he returned after being "cheated out of a tip." he also said he was shoved by the father. The cops showed up, but the daughter and father didn't get in any trouble. Robert did, though he was charged with assault, harassment, and driving under the influence. His blood alcohol level was more than twice the legal limit. DoorDash has also canned him, according to reports.

Gotts' Thoughts On This Story

You should always tip your drivers, and I don't know why they did not, but this guy was way out of line. There are certain ways to go about things, and the way Robert did it is not it. I have heard people not getting a tip, and they went to social media to share their stories. Most people would even respond and start a GoFundMe page for that driver or things of that nature, depending on what their job is. I think Rob should have gone down that route. I don't know what he was thinking by bringing a gun out to the owner's house, and being drunk with a weapon, plus driving.