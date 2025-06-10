AsburyFest 2025: Summer Celebration Draws Thousands, Supports Local Charity

Bradley Park burst with life as 20,000 visitors flocked to AsburyFest this weekend. Music filled the air while food stands and craft sellers kept the crowds well-fed and shopping.

"It has become a tradition for so many people to come out to AsburyFest," said Matt Whelan, the executive director of the Asbury Park Chamber of Commerce, to News 12 New Jersey.

The event, run by the Chamber of Commerce, shed its former name, Asbury Park Oyster Fest, back in 2021. This switch opened doors to showcase the city's wider appeal.

A portion of the proceeds will support Interfaith Neighbors' work with local families in need. The gathering marks a key start to summer activities in the area.

Smoke wafted from sizzling grills as cooks whipped up treats. Musicians strummed and sang while shoppers browsed through stalls packed with goods.

This year's turnout matched the success of past events. The festival typically pulls in 15,000 to 20,000 visitors.

Bradley Park transformed into a buzzing hub of activity. Kids ran through open spaces while parents sampled local dishes.

Each passing year brings new additions since the name change. Breaking free from its seafood-only roots has let the festival grow in fresh ways.