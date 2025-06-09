Atlantic City Aquarium Reopens: Half-Price Entry Amid Renovations and Mixed Visitor Reactions

Small fish swimming in an aquarium on a blue background with algae in the background. London.

After a five-year shutdown, the Atlantic City Aquarium slashed admission to $6 for adults and $4 for children aged 3-12. While visitors stream back through its doors, the second floor remains off-limits.

A massive 225-pound loggerhead turtle named Groman commands attention on the main level, swimming alongside Atlantic permit and brown drum. In crystal-clear tanks, cownose rays glide past mesmerized onlookers.

"Can we say great day!" proclaims a fresh outdoor sculpture, standing sentinel among new murals at Gardner's Basin, where fishing boats bob next to waterfront dining spots.

Six touch tanks wait silently upstairs. Staff point to disrupted sea life supply chains for the delay. They aim to open the upper section by summer's peak.

Fresh paint and striking murals now adorn the building's exterior. From this spot in Gardner's Basin, visitors watch boats drift where the famous Boardwalk meets the back bay waters.

Downstairs, children squeal with delight as they touch small sharks in shallow pools. Native sea creatures, from spiny lobsters to prehistoric-looking horseshoe crabs, fill nearby exhibits.

This marks just the first phase in bringing the facility back to life. Though it once hosted grand celebrations and aimed for bigger things, the aquarium now takes measured steps toward recovery.